Al Pacino, Animal, and Halsey make appearances at TGA 2022—but they were all upstaged by a ‘Rabbi Bill Clinton’

All the famous faces showed, but it was an anonymous one that stole the show.

The Game Awards has been quite an eventful evening and even with appearances from out and out celebrities Al Pacino, Halsey, and The Muppets’ Animal it was the final seconds of the events that produced its most viral moment.

During the closing moments of FromSoftware’s acceptance speech of Game of the Year for Elden Ring a random audience member took the stage, bided his time, and then took the microphone to shout out Bill Clinton, who he called his “reformed orthodox rabbi.”

With no further context, this strange Game Awards event quickly began trending across the web overshadowing some crazy scenes that came prior.

Kicking off the night, we saw iconic actor Al Pacino present the award for Best Actor. Not only was the audience confused as to why the star was there, but he seemed confused himself. Right after this another noteworthy moment of the awards show took place as winner Christopher Judge was played off after his acceptance speech ran well over time.

chris judge gave away 8 steam decks with this awards speech — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 9, 2022

YOU LET CHRISTOPHER JUDGE SPEAK FOR AS LONG AS HE WANTS #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/89JvTdWZyw — vanessa (@assenavmarie) December 9, 2022

Of course, many of the moments that stood out from this show were not meant to be funny, but one that functioned exactly as intended was when The Muppets star Animal announced an award.

During this time the legendary puppet gave the fans insight into his favorite Elden Ring boss and it seems he’s a fan of challenges—he simply adores Malenia.

Possibly the most epic moment of the awards was when popstar Halsey performed “Lillith” introducing the new release date reveal for Diablo 4. From the demonic-themed set and outfit choice, this was without a doubt one of the best moments this year.

Despite all of these famous faces, it’s likely that year’s Game Awards will be remembered for one thing and one thing only, the antics of the “Rabbi Bill Clinton” kid.