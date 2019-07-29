2019 Pokémon World Championship art, merch, and archeologist theme revealed

With only a few days to go before the Pokemon World Championships kick off in Washington DC on Aug. 16, The Pokémon Company has finally revealed this year’s theme and key art, as well as the official line of merch that will be available at the tournament.

Every year, special artwork is created for the Pokémon World Championships by The Pokémon Company. The art is often inspired by the location where the event is held. This year’s artwork celebrates exploration and draws inspiration from the world-class museums that can be found in Washington, DC.

Fans had been speculating for some time now on what the theme would actually be, but it turns out that The Pokemon Company has decided to go with an exploration, almost Indian-Jones theme with a bunch of decals set up alluding to Museums and the feeling of discovery.

There will also be a special Pikachu plush toy sold exclusively for the World Championships that has Pokémon’s mascot Pikachu dressed up like an archeologist. The pricing for the plush has not been announced, but expect to pay around $30 to get your hands on it.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Picture: High quality images of the Pokémon 2019 World Championships artwork https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

Players attending the event from over 50 countries will be competing for the coveted World Champion title and more than $500,000 in prizes and scholarships, depending on the age group.

The tournament for VGC, TCG, and Pokken will all conclude by Aug. 18. Spectators attending the event can also be among the first to try out Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and the upcoming mobile game, Pokémon Masters at the 2019 Pokémon World Championships.