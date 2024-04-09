Is Frostpunk 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

The 2018 survival and city-building game Frostpunk is one of the best strategy games of our time, gaining rave reviews upon release. It’s no surprise, then, that players are excited to jump back into the bleak and unforgiving world of Frostpunk when the sequel releases on July 25.

Recommended Videos

Xbox players might be wondering whether they will be able to play the game straight away via the Game Pass, so let’s take a look to see if Frostpunk 2 will be available on this platform.

Will Frostpunk 2 be released on Xbox Game Pass?

Frostpunk 2 will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass immediately upon release. Image via 11 Bit Studios.

Yes, Frostpunk 2 will immediately be available to play on the Xbox Game Pass after release if you are playing on the Xbox Series X|S and have a subscription to the service. This was confirmed in January 2024 when the first gameplay trailer for the sequel dropped.

At the end of the trailer, the only platform that the game was confirmed to be coming to was the Xbox via the Game Pass. Other platforms have since been confirmed, but the Xbox Game Pass was the first to officially be revealed.

The official website for Frostpunk 2 also confirms that those who have the Xbox Game Pass will be able to play as soon as the sequel is released. If you don’t have Game Pass but still hope to play on the Xbox Series X|S, you can still do so by either buying the game when it releases in July or by heading over to the Xbox store and adding it to your wishlist.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more