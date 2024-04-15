Frostland Teams explore the freezing world of Frostpunk 2 and are crucial to your city’s survival as they bring more resources. To ensure your city grows, here’s how to get more Frostland Teams in Frostpunk 2.

How to get Frostland Teams in Frostpunk 2

Build and expand Logistics Districts

Get the most you can out of these Districts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most straightforward way to get more Frostland Teams in Frostpunk 2 is by building Logistics Districts on the Old Waystations. There are multiple Old Waystations near the city, and each can give you 10 Frostland Teams at base. You can then expand each Logistics District to increase the output by five more Frostland Teams. This is enough to facilitate expeditions to nearby resource deposits and challenging territories.

Research Frostland ideas

Vanguard Logistics Bay is the clear winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only so many Districts you can build, though. To increase the Frostland Team output even further, research Frostland ideas in the Idea Tree. One of the first research you can do in this department is the Logistics Bay research in the Survival tab. Depending on your communities, you can choose between Vanguard and Automated Vanguard Bays. These buildings increase the Frostland Team’s output by 15 and 10, respectively.

After you do that, you get access to more advanced research that unlocks things like Railroads and Scout Training Law.

Propose Frostland Laws

More efficiency never hurts anybody. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Laws are another thing you can use to optimize Frostland Teams. At first, you can focus the Community Service policy on Expedition Support to decrease the exploration time of your Frostland Teams. As I mentioned, you can get access to dedicated Frostland Laws by researching Frostland ideas. Scout Training Law, for example, can further decrease exploration time or exploration costs.

