Zombies may return from the dead in this year’s Fortnitemares event

It’s almost time for this year’s Fortnitemares event, so players are in for many scary surprises. Previous years have seen new spooky skins, Creative maps, and quests meant to engage and frighten the player. While there are likely many surprises in store, we might already know one feature that will be returning from last year.

According to Fortnite data miner and content creator HYPEX, the jumpscare zombies from previous years could be making a return. That might not come as a surprise, but another new feature added to the game may. Apparently, there could be Zombie Chickens roaming the map in the coming weeks.

Fortnite added a Zombie version of Chickens along with the jumpscare Zombies for this Halloween. No idea what they look like yet.. pic.twitter.com/oELaxoA4S0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 2, 2022

We’ve already seen Epic Games recently work on the chickens, making them more aggressive in rare instances. Maybe Epic Games added this aggressive behavior mod to prepare for the onslaught of brain-hungry fowl. According to HYPEX, we aren’t yet sure what the updated version of the jumpscare zombie or the zombie chicken will look like, with their textures likely being added in the update.

There haven’t been many leaks about this year’s Fortnitemares event, so players are eager for any new information. Besides the zombies, players also know two skins that Fortnite will add later this month. One will be a scythe-wielding humanoid with a hand for a head and a fallen angel that’s wrapped in chains.

In case you forgot, these two outfits will be added to the game next month as part of Fortnitemares 2022!



These skin concepts were made by @kitsunexkitsu & @Dreowings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VuP82dTP9y — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 30, 2022

There are also many theories and requests going around right now, with some fans requesting collaborations from everyone, like Michael Myers to Ghostface. The hype for the upcoming Fortnitemares event is real and we’ll likely learn more in the next two weeks.