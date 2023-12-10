Worst Fortnite LEGO skin remasters, listed

The LEGO skins for Fortnite are here, and some of them are great! It really fits that a game that’s essentially just a massive sandbox gets paired with arguably the most customizable toys in existence. However, some of the skin remasters just flat out aren’t great.

Unfortunately, it mostly affects the older skins that had elaborate headgear or facepaint, as it seems that an outsized focus was placed on newer skins, which is sure to upset fans of Fortnite‘s old, golden days. Here are some of them that you can definitely skip as you dive into the new content.

The worst LEGO Fortnite skin remasters

Survival Specialist

Survival Specialist. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

The classic Survival Specialist kit from Season 1 needs some love, stat. Everything that was unique about the skin has been flattened, from the skull patten on her shirt not making it over, to the camo pants just being a flat tan color.

Royale Knight

Royale Knight. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

Royale Knight’s helmet is completely gone. It’s just a hood in the LEGO version of the skin. That’s all you really need to know. With all of the other elaborate skins that got remastered, missing something as simple as a helmet is rough.

Rust Lord

Rust Lord. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

Rust Lord is another skin that for some reason is just missing its iconic headgear. We have to wonder whether it’s a simple porting issue or if it’s intentional.

Warpaint

Warpaint. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

Warpaint is missing his war paint which seems quite reductive. On the LEGO version, he’s clean-shaven and doesn’t have the skull painted on his face. Another huge miss for something missing from the head parts of the skins.

Havoc

Havoc. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

Are balaclavas and other headgear a problem at this point? Where is all the headgear? Havoc’s balaclava is essential to his skin’s look, and it likely won’t feel the same for players once it’s gone.

Omega

Omega. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

Pivoting away from the headgear conversation, just about everything about the Omega skin is underwhelming. This was the skin for sweaty players before the soccer skins, and it’s disappointing to see such an iconic skin in Fortnite history not fully make it into the game.

Ragnarok

Ragnarok. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

Ragnarok, one of the coolest (pardon the pun) skins in Fortnite, could’ve been a ton better. While it would’ve been difficult to make the skin look exactly like the original, it’s still underwhelming when you consider the finished product.

Galaxy

Galaxy. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

Galaxy is another one of those skins that would’ve looked really cool if it was fully remastered. Alas, it was not, and it underwhelms completely. It isn’t great.

Scourge

Scourge. Screenshot via By Post on YouTube

If you were expecting your plague doctor-lookalike Scourge skin to be perfectly remastered, it isn’t your lucky day. The hood is there, but the beak is not. It’s a tough time for fans of skins with elaborate masks or headgear.