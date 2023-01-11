Fortnite is always looking to engage its audience through challenges and quests that show off different features of the game. Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has featured a wide variety of quests showing off the new map. One of this week’s challenges asks players to find some ice to slide on for 30 meters on the map.

This can be difficult since you can’t always control which way you’re sliding and you can end up back on the snow. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to slide for 30 meters on ice continuously in Fortnite.

Where can you slide for 30 meters on ice continuously in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

You’ll need to head to the snowy part of the map to find ice in the places where the island has frozen over. There’s a large frozen lake on the northwest part of the map, and that’s your best bet at sliding continuously for 30 meters. There’s a downward slope of ice leading onto the lake that makes it an especially good place to slide.

Just run down the slope and then hit the crouch button, which is Ctrl on a keyboard, or press the right thumbstick on a controller. Once you’re down, don’t press anything and let your character powerslide down the ice and onto the lake until you either stop or get the notification you completed the quest. You may need to try more than once, depending.

As long as you can find your way to the icy part of the island and the big frozen lake, you’ll likely have no problems sliding on the ice. That’s all you need to know about where you can slide for 30 meters on the ice continuously in Fortnite.