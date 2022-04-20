Where to recover a data drive from Daily Rubble in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Every Fortnite season aims to shake up the game to keep the game enjoyable and fresh for all the players. In addition to balance changes and new map elements, Epic Games also adds new cosmetics to the game, mainly through the battle pass.

Completing the battle pass before the season runs out is generally the ultimate objective of most players. Doing so will require them to keep up with the weekly and daily challenges since they’re the main source of XP.

Each new week adds a new series of challenges to Fortnite, and one of the latest ones requires players to recover a data drive from Daily Ruble.

Where can you recover a data drive from Daily Rubble?

Screengrab via Epic Games

To make your way to the Daily Rubble, you’ll need to make your way toward the southeast from the Daily Bugle. Once you start moving away from the mainland, you’ll start noticing a set of islands, and a crashed IO Blimp.

The hard drive will be at the rear end of the blimp, and you’ll simply need to pick it up to complete the challenge. After interacting with the data drive, players will be rewarded with 23,000 XP.

One of the best ways to complete this challenge will be through landing on to the blimp as soon as you leave the battle bus since you’ll be able to continue to match right after completing the quest.