Fortnite is challenging players to face their fears during this year’s Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event.

Over the last few days, players have been tasked with dancing with the Chrome Punk and eating some candy to celebrate the season. Now, things are getting more serious as players are being asked to fight off any Zombies they can find.

Luckily, there is a place where Zombies are guaranteed to spawn during the Fortnitemares event. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Zombies during Fortnitemares 2022.

Where to find Zombies and Zombie Chickens in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

There is a chance of Zombies spawning anywhere on the map, but there’s a spot where you’re guaranteed to find them right now. At Grim Gables, players will encounter more Zombies and Zombie Chickens than they can handle. When you’re walking around that location, you have a much higher chance to die from the amount of Zombies than from other players.

You’ll need to take out five Zombies or Zombie Chickens to complete the quest, so just find a weapon and walk around the farm to spawn them. This quest isn’t particularly difficult and you should be able to complete it in a single match unless you run into enemy players.

While you’re at Grim Gables, you can also complete the other quest that was released at the same time. There are little exclamation points over the mounds of dirt that you need to dig up for the quest. Once you’ve dug up all four, you’ll earn the Fortnitemares soundtrack.