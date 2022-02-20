Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token east of Greasy Grove in Fortnite

The latest Fortnite update introduced the Monarch quest line, which requires players to travel all around the map to pick up collectible tokens. While players are familiar with similar challenges, the brief descriptions on the quest may make it difficult for players to complete them.

Since these Monarch Level Up Tokens are placed on unmarked parts of the map, you’ll need to know where exactly they are to avoid wasting time.

This Monarch Level Up Token is placed right in the middle of Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels. You’ll need to make your way to the bridge above a river between the two landmarks. The Monarch Level Up Token will be waiting for you right in the middle of the bridge, making it one of the easier tokens to collect.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players will need to collect a total of seven Monarch Level Up Tokens to complete this questline. All of the tokens are placed in similar locations between landmarks. The token location features less loot compared to points of interest. If you’re looking to finish the match after picking up a Monarch Level Up Token, you may need to continue your looting elsewhere. Otherwise, you can also leave the match after picking up the Monarch Level Up Token you need and queue up for another match to find another token.