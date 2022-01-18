Where to find dinosaurs in Fortnite: Klombos locations

The latest Fortnite update, v19.10, is bringing players back in time a bit with the return of the iconic Tilted Towers location and the emergence of dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs are officially known as Klombos, legendary and massive creatures that roam around the island peacefully unless they’re provoked. Players who don’t try to attack them can climb up the Klombos’ tails to reach the blowhole that’s on top of their head and get launched. Klombos will also spit out gear.

If you’re looking to discover the legendary creatures for yourself, we can help.

Where can I find the Klombos in Fortnite?

There’s usually more than one Klombos on the map during the game, but there’s no easy way of locating one since they can spawn all across the map. There are a couple of hotspots you should check, though:

In the grasslands around the Daily Bugle.

To the west of Santcuary.

Around the lakes at both Logjam Lumberyard and Camp Cuddle.

A Klombos located in the lake next to Tilted Towers. | Screengrab via Epic Games

You can also find them near other bodies of water, such as lakes and rivers. And since they’re considered wildlife, they’ll roam around. There’s a good chance that you’ll hear the Klombos before you see them, so make sure you have your headphones turned up to hear either their high-pitched call or their stomps.

If you do find one in the wild, you can feed them food items to get them to lower their tail for you, allowing you access to the blowhole. Feeding them can also get them to drop items for you. Klombos will destroy any destructible structures or items it runs into as well.