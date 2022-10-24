Fortnite is once again celebrating the Halloween season with its annual Fortnitemares event. Players have been asked to deal with zombies, haunted furniture, and more as part of this year’s challenges, with more happening every day. Now players are being asked to interact with Curdle Scream Leader and to purchase items from the monstrous creature.

While this character can be a bit difficult to look at, players will need to manage their disgust until the mission is done. Here’s all the info you need to know about where to find Curdle Scream Leader in Fortnite.

Where to find Curdle Scream Leader in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

You’ll find Curdle Scream Leader right near the middle between Herald’s Sanctum and Tilted Towers. The Frankenstein-like character can be found in front of a house to the west of the road into Chrome Crossroads. Players will need to interact with the character and purchase two of its items, which will mean having enough Gold Bars to afford it.

Curdle Scream Leader sells the Pumpkin Launcher, so you can complete the quest to destroy objects with it after you purchase it. This will allow you to knock out two birds in one match, assuming you can get to the character before someone else blows you up first.

This is just the latest in the Fortnitemares quests that have asked players to take notice of other characters on the map like Chrome Punk at Flutter Barn. Just like with the current quest, Chrome Punk also sold an item that players needed for a quest that was released the same day.