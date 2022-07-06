Where to dumpster dive for fake relic materials in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

The Fortnite quest “dumpster dive for fake relic materials and construct a fake relic at Sleepy Sound” may seem on the nose, but not many people keep track of dumpster locations, making this quest slightly difficult. You may also have trouble finding a spare dumpster in a town that isn’t swamped with players trying to shoot you as soon as they see you.

Luckily, we’ve already completed this mission and can guide you to your destination. Depending on how long it takes you to get from your dumpster to the location to plant your relic, you will need about five to seven minutes to complete this quest.

How to dumpster dive for fake relic materials and construct a fake relic at Sleepy Sound in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.GG

In the first part of the quest, you must find a fake relic in a dumpster. Generally, any dumpster will do, but if you’re having trouble finding one with fewer enemies around, try Tilted Towers. We’ve marked the location of the dumpster above, so all you need to do is land here and hop into it. The relic will be yours, so just drive to Sleepy Sound and place it down.

Screengrab via Fortnite.GG

Since Sleepy Sound is located at the edge of the map, it will be one of the first places to get covered by the storm. If you waste time, you’ll likely have to wait until the next drop since the storm will likely cover Sleepy Sound quickly. We have marked the location on the east side of Sleepy Sound above. Once you place your relic next to the tree, the mission will be completed.