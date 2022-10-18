It’s the spookiest time of the year again and Epic Games has brought back the annual Fortnitemares event and some interesting new content with it.

In addition to new quests and skins, Epic Games has introduced a new threat to the island. This chrome character, the Inkquisitor, is a pressing threat to any players who are unfortunate enough to get too close. It’s dangerous to take on the Inkquisitor alone, so bring along allies and your best weapons when you do take it on.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Inkquisitor Mythic Boss on Fortnite‘s map.

Where is the Inkquisitor Mythic Boss in Fortnite?

You’ll currently find the Inkquisitor at Grim Gables on one of the new floors added. You’ll need to dig underneath Grim Gables to get to a mineshaft-looking area. Here, the Inkquisitor will spawn and try to defeat you, seemingly for entering its cave under Grim Gables. As you get to the lower level, be wary of zombies spawning in the house, as they can drop you to the bottom floor before you’re ready.

When you get to the bottom floor, you’ll notice that there is some form of summoning carving on the ground surrounded by six different fires. When the character appears, the fires will light up, giving you an early indication of when it’s coming.

To defeat the Inkquistor, it’s better if you go in with any allies and the best weapons you can find. The Inkquisitor won’t give up without a fight and his onslaught of attacks can be hard to take for one person. Since you have to fight him in the basement of the house, there isn’t a lot of room to move or cover to work with. Being able to pull him off teammates would be really useful.

If you’re able to defeat him, you can get the Inkquisitor’s Mythic Suppressed SMG. This new Mythic weapon is unique to the Inkquisitor and will likely only be here for as long as he is.