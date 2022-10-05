Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.

Players can find The Flairship in the sky as long as they know what to look for. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

Where is the flairship in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four?

Before the v22.10 update, players could find The Flairship docked on the outside of Rave Cave, but it has gone mobile in the update. It can now be found floating around the map, meaning that players will need to locate it as it moves around. It seems that once players are loaded into the map, The Flairship will stay where it is for the entire match.

One of the objectives that ask players to find The Flairship also asks them to find the No Sweat Insurance building and The Driftwood pirate ship. Since these landmarks are moving around the map, they could appear nearly anywhere on the map. When the battle bus first loads into the map, keep an eye out for the different POIs, which will likely stand out since they’re not in their original places.

As long as you know what The Flairship looks like with its distinct artwork, that’s all you need to know about where to find The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.