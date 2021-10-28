When does Shortnitemares start in Fortnite? - Dot Esports

There are seven films to watch, but the event lasts all weekend long.

Fortnite is holding a horror-themed film festival this weekend with seven animated shorts for players to watch simply by using Fortnite’s Creative playlist.

The Shortnitemares Theater can be found in-game under the “Shortnitemares” playlist and players can pick between any number of films to watch by choosing a different room.

Players will have all weekend to participate in the film fun.

Lights, Camera, Scares!



The Shortnitemares film festival kicks off October 28 at 6 PM ET inside @FNCreate.



Drop into the Shortnitemares theater built by @quantumbuilds to watch ghoulish and sinister shorts from around the world. https://t.co/LexXfIIZRx pic.twitter.com/FsP1lr3Etq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 26, 2021

The event starts today at 5pm CT. At that point, players will be able to go to the game’s Creative playlist to get into the movies and watch whatever film they want.

The festival will run continuously throughout the weekend until Monday, Nov. 1 at 5pm CT.

That gives you four full days to check out all seven of the films being offered as a part of the Shortnitemares film festival.

By participating in the festival, players can also earn in-game goodies like a “Spray Matter” spray. To commemorate the occasion, Fortnite will be adding a Kernel Poppy outfit along with a “Slurpy Slush’em” back bling and “Butter Buddy” emote to the Item Shop.