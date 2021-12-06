When does Boba Fett release in Fortnite?

Fortnite has a bounty hunter from the Star Wars universe making an appearance this holiday season in the form of Boba Fett.

The character, known for his work under the notorious antagonist Jabba the Hutt, has an upcoming TV series on Disney+ called The Book of Boba Fett. And to promote the new series, Fett himself will be thrown into the mix on the Fortnite island.

The extent of Boba Fett’s involvement in the Fortnite universe, including whether or not we’ll get a chance to get a Fett outfit, has not been announced. But we do know when he’ll be around.

A post by the Fortnite official Twitter revealed that Fett will be “on the Island” on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) at 6pm CT. No other information was disclosed on the occurrence.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

The collaborative effort isn’t the first time Fortnite has had a bounty hunter appear on its map.

As a promotion for Disney’s The Mandelorian, Fortnite added that bounty hunter from the Star Wars universe as a character and also gave players the chance to unlock a Mandalorian skin as a part of the Chapter Two, season five battle pass last December. The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff from The Mandelorian.

This article will be updated when more information about Boba Fett’s involvement in Fortnite becomes available.