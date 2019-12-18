What’s new in the Fortnite Chapter 2 v11.31 update?

Epic Games dropped the v11.31 update for Fortnite Chapter Two, season one earlier today, introducing several changes to the popular battle royale.
Winterfest 2019, Fortnite’s Christmas event, also kicked off with the release of v11.31, giving fans the ability to open and earn exclusive holiday-themed rewards.
The latest update didn’t change too much with Fortnite, however, since v11.31 was meant to introduce Winterfest.
Players can click the snowflake icon to enter the Winterfest lodge, where there are tons of presents laid across the wooden cabin.
There will also be daily challenges for players to complete for Winterfest 2019, so there certainly won’t be a shortage of holiday content for fans to enjoy.
Epic also introduced “Home for the Holidays,” which will briefly bring popular weapons and modes back to Fortnite.
Data miners were able to uncover assets hinting toward a map change. The entire Fortnite Chapter Two, season one island will reportedly be covered in snow.
Here are all of the bug fixes that were implemented with the v11.31 patch:
- Improvements regarding FPS drops and hitching on mobile.
- Fire/build button is no longer available when Glider Redeploy is used on mobile.
- Fixed issue with players unable to exit the HUD on mobile.
- Fixed issue with being able to see the Edit option on enemy walls.
- Dive! Challenge for eliminations without ADS is now fixed.
- Fixed issues for controller players not allowed to join a party.
- Item Shop counter is now synced.
- Fixed stability issues.