It’s that time of year again when Fortnite is ending one season in anticipation of starting another. Chapter Three, season three has received mixed reactions from fans, but this next season already looks like something unique and spectacular. Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to release on Sept. 18 and we finally have a name for it: Paradise.

This name is likely a misnomer for a season that will be filled with ominous themes and the disappearance of some fan-favorite characters. While we might not know much, Epic has released a few teasers that point to the significant antagonist of next season, the Chrome. Chrome looks to be a chromatic liquid that consumes and changes anything it touches.

Players saw this in the three different teasers released by Epic Games on TikTok as ads. Each features another person in a regular day-to-day situation that gets interrupted by the Chrome liquid taking over around them. One woman who applies the liquid directly to her skin sees both her arms turn into chrome metal. In the other two videos, Chrome takes over the surrounding environment.

In each of these ads, there is an emphasis on the organicity of each of the products where the chrome comes from. The beauty guru states that the cream is organic, the curly-haired man is using organic milk, and the gardener states that her pesticide is organic as well. This likely means that whatever the Chrome is next season, it will likely be derived from organic sources.

What is Fortnite Paradise?

Fortnite Paradise leaks

Ahead of these teasers, some additional information was leaked about what players can expect during Fortnite Paradise. The Battle Pass is potentially set to include a Goth Meowscles skin and Spider-Gwen from Marvel. While not confirmed, it’s been speculated that she’s either the Secret Skin or the Tier 100 character since that’s been the case the last few seasons.

Recap of what we already know about S4:



– THEME: Unknown but not Marvel-themed

– BATTLE PASS: Gwen, Goth Meowscles

– New Fortnitemares Event (+ Boss Fight?)

– *MAYBE* New Hulkbuster version of the B.R.U.T.E.

– *MAYBE* Sand Tunneling 2.0 with the liquid we saw in the S4 teaser pic.twitter.com/RD5gyfS86K — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 8, 2022

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four will also host this year’s Fortnitemares event, which celebrates Halloween inside the game. It’s sure to be filled with frights and free cosmetics as well as a potential new boss fight that’s been rumored for months. Another leak pointed to a previous sand tunneling ability returning, but it will allow players to tunnel through Chrome instead.

Some players also believe that a new skin will be coming to the game that features a variation on the B.R.U.T.E armor that looks like Iron Man’s Hulkbuster. This is because it was recently shown in a leaked issue of Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War, with skins from past comic partnerships, frequently coming to the game.