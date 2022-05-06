What are the Best Fortnite Deathrun map codes for Creative mode: May 2022

Ever since Fortnite began allowing players to earn experience in the game’s creative mode, more and more have been logging on to take advantage of the opportunity. One of the most popular creative modes in Fortnite Creative is the Deathrun category, where players try to get to the end of a level of increasing challenges.
These levels are the easiest way for players to earn the most experience because they don’t require gunplay knowledge. Most levels reward the player just for playing for a certain amount of time and getting to specific milestones.
To join a specific fun run, you’ll need to launch Fortnite and go to the mode selection screen. Then, switch to the “Island Code” tab and enter the code of the fun run that you’d like to participate in. After that, the mode you want to join should pop up, where you can choose to load into the game immediately.
Chica Fun Run
Island Code: 8432-7199-6378
Chica is the newest content creator to get her skin and Fortnite is doing a lot to celebrate. In addition to the Chica Cup, where players have the opportunity to unlock the skin early, Fortnite also released a fun run where players can achieve new milestones.
Toxic Deathrun
Island Code: 8124-1560-5578
This is currently one of Epic’s Picks for the top Creative levels in Fortnite. In this deathrun, players will have to work through a few toxic clouds to progress to the next level. Each of the 10 levels has an experience prize players can collect at the end.
Parkour Fun Run
Island Code: 1387-7831-4752
This colorful run game is currently the top third most popular game in Fortnite Creative. Players from across the world are jumping in to try and reach the final level of 500. Players hungry for experience will be happy with the insane amount in this level.
Honorable Mentions
Below are some of the best fun runs in Fortnite for May 2022.
- 100 Level Default Deathrun – 4056-1695-2605
- 21 Level Skyline Run – 3759-6687-0977
- Spy Games Deathrun – 6302-2233-2728
- Ghost Train Deathrun – 2374-3274-1094
- More Wacky Ways To Die – 9650-8149-3607
- Tumble Lads – 5361-9496-2479
- Fishstick’s Adventure Deathrun – 0268-5437-7911
- The 1 Minute Deathrun – 3009-5833-7847
- Storm Runners – 3632-0591-6558
- Rainbow Fun Run Deathrun – 4493-1357-2023
- Jesgran’s Deathrun 2.0 – 1103-0256-3362
- The Void – 7373-1875-6620
- Dread Pirate Jonesy’s Deathrun – 4948-4770-3389
- Boro’s Mixed Level Deathrun – 4073-8000-3287
- Sasuke (AKA Ninja Warrior) Deathrun – 9547-6268-3056
Fortnite is constantly updated with new Fun Runs and deathruns by the wider creative community. These levels are great for earning experience and challenging the precision of your movement.