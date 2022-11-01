Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games right now, drawing in players with each new season of content. After the most recent update, players have started being able to earn the Chrome Punk cosmetic set through quests. To complete these quests, players will need to earn 50 Account Levels to get the new skin.

Because Epic Games has different ways of tracking player progress, some are confused about what Account Levels are in Fortnite. Here’s all the information you need to know about what Account Levels are in Fortnite.

What are Account Levels in Fortnite?

Simply put, your Account Level is how many levels you’ve gained across all Fortnite seasons. Whether they pay for it or not, players will earn levels in the battle pass just by playing the game. That means players will need to just earn normal battle pass levels to raise their Account Level.

For the Chrome Punk quests, Epic says that players need to increase their Account Level and not the battle pass because these quests will continue until Jan. 1, 2023, the middle of the next season. Players will just need to earn 50 levels on any battle pass through the first day of next year, which gives them plenty of time.

To earn all levels under the current 80,000 XP per battle pass level, players will need to earn 4 million experience points. While that seems like a lot, players have the next two months to complete it. Otherwise, they’ll miss out on getting the Chrome Punk and other parts of his set.