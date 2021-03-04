 UnknownxArmy’s Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

UnknownxArmy’s Fortnite settings and keybinds

Learn from one of the top guns.

Screengrab via NRG

Dominick “UnknownxArmy” Green, also known as Unknown, is a professional Fortnite player from North America.

Though many controller players broke into the competitive scene after the last Fortnite World Cup, Unknown was alone at the top. Not only was Unknown a controller player, he also originated from consoles. But he later invested in more powerful hardware—a gaming computer—to take down other PC players.

Cash Cups weren’t that common back then, pushing Unknown to grind kill wagers. This type of match featured two players betting against each other on which one would score more kills. Though the community was skeptical about this form of semi-gambling Fortnite, Unknown was able to earn enough money to purchase a gaming computer through this method.

His professional Fortnite career essentially took off from there, and he even qualified for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. Despite the increasing number of controller players in the professional scene, Unknown is still considered one of the best. If you’re striving to play just like him, taking a close look at his settings can help improve your skill.

Unknown's general controller settings

Sensitivity options highly depend on your personal preference. A professional player’s configuration may feel too fast or slow based on what you’ve grown used to, but there are a few key takeaways that should apply to all players in Unknown’s settings.

A lower deadzone value is a must-have for all controller players since they’ll want the least input delay possible. Increasing this value will mean you’ll need to move your thumbsticks more to activate commands. Setting it to zero may cause drifting issues, so you’ll need to find that sweet spot between one and 12 percent.

You’ll always want to set your Aim Assist Strength to 100 percent as a controller player since it’s practically your bread and butter. Aim Assist allows controller players to keep up with mouse and keyboard players, even helping them come out on top when used correctly.

Build Mode Sensitivity2.2xEdit Mode Sensitivity2.2x
Input CurveExponentialConfirm Edit on ReleaseOff
Look H. Speed53 percentLook V. Speed46 percent
Turn H. BoostZero percentTurn V. BoostZero percent
ADS Look H. Speed16 percentADS Look V. Speed16 percent
ADS Turn H. BoostZero percentADS Turn V. BoostZero percent
Turn Boost TimeZeroADS Turn Boost Time0.00
Instant BoostOffDampening Time0.00
Edit Hold Time0.100Move Stick Deadzone10 percent
Look Stick DeadzoneEight percentAim Assist Strength100 percent
Sprint By DefaultOn
[Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's controller combat settings

Unknown’s controller layout is similar to the Builder Pro that you can find in your controller settings. He made some adjustments here and there to make the settings feel just right for him, but you should still stick to a Builder Pro variation even if his adjustments don’t work out for you.

Builder Pro allows controller players to build as fast as PC players. This setting almost doubles the building speed of controller players, allowing them to build complex structures even when they’re taking fire.

LTAim Down SightsLBPrevious Weapon
RTAttack / ConfirmRBNext Weapon
D-Pad UpInventoryD-Pad LeftPlace Marker
D-Pad RightEmote PickerD-Pad DownToggle Pickaxe
YEditXReload / Interact
BSwitch ModeAJump
L3Sprint / Auto SprintR3Crouch / Repair
View ButtonMapMenu ButtonGame Menu
[Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's controller building settings

LTStair PieceLBRoof Piece
RTWall PieceRBFloor Piece
D-Pad UpInventoryD-Pad LeftChange Mats / Trap
D-Pad RightSquad CommsD-Pad DownToggle Pickaxe
TriangleToggle PickaxeSquareTrap / Interact
YEditXRotate / Repair / Trap
BSwitch ModeAJump
L3Sprint / Auto SprintR3Trap / Interact
View ButtonMapMenu ButtonGame Menu
[Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's controller editing settings

LTUnboundLBUnbound
RTSelectRBUnbound
D-Pad UpInventoryD-Pad LeftUnbound
D-Pad RightSquad CommsD-Pad DownToggle Pickaxe
YUnboundXUnbound
BConfirmAJump
L3Sprint / Auto SprintR3Reset
View ButtonMapMenu ButtonGame Menu
[Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's video settings

If you’re also switching from a console to a PC like Unknown, you’ll need to spend some time optimizing your settings. The settings interface on consoles will be considerably less crowded compared to the options you’ll have on PC.

Most professional players prefer keeping all graphical settings at low. Lowering all the visual settings allows Unknown to push his frame rate to above 200. When combined with a high refresh rate monitor, this allows Unknown to see faster than his enemies, even if it’s just a couple of milliseconds.

Playing with a high refresh rate and frame rates to back it up will also let you have a smoother gaming experience.

Display ModeFullscreenResolution 1920 x 1080
Frame Rate Limit240 FPSBrightness60 percent
Quality PresetsCustom3D Resolution100 Percent
Interface Contrast1xColor Blind ModeOff
Color Blind StrengthOffView DistanceNear
ShadowsOffAnti-AliasingOff
TexturesLowEffectsLow
Post ProcessingLowV-SyncOff
Motion BlurOffAllow Multithreaded RenderingOn
[NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ]