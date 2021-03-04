UnknownxArmy’s Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Dominick “UnknownxArmy” Green, also known as Unknown, is a professional Fortnite player from North America.

Though many controller players broke into the competitive scene after the last Fortnite World Cup, Unknown was alone at the top. Not only was Unknown a controller player, he also originated from consoles. But he later invested in more powerful hardware—a gaming computer—to take down other PC players.

Cash Cups weren’t that common back then, pushing Unknown to grind kill wagers. This type of match featured two players betting against each other on which one would score more kills. Though the community was skeptical about this form of semi-gambling Fortnite, Unknown was able to earn enough money to purchase a gaming computer through this method.

His professional Fortnite career essentially took off from there, and he even qualified for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. Despite the increasing number of controller players in the professional scene, Unknown is still considered one of the best. If you’re striving to play just like him, taking a close look at his settings can help improve your skill.

Unknown's general controller settings

Sensitivity options highly depend on your personal preference. A professional player’s configuration may feel too fast or slow based on what you’ve grown used to, but there are a few key takeaways that should apply to all players in Unknown’s settings.

A lower deadzone value is a must-have for all controller players since they’ll want the least input delay possible. Increasing this value will mean you’ll need to move your thumbsticks more to activate commands. Setting it to zero may cause drifting issues, so you’ll need to find that sweet spot between one and 12 percent.

You’ll always want to set your Aim Assist Strength to 100 percent as a controller player since it’s practically your bread and butter. Aim Assist allows controller players to keep up with mouse and keyboard players, even helping them come out on top when used correctly.

Build Mode Sensitivity 2.2x Edit Mode Sensitivity 2.2x Input Curve Exponential Confirm Edit on Release Off Look H. Speed 53 percent Look V. Speed 46 percent Turn H. Boost Zero percent Turn V. Boost Zero percent ADS Look H. Speed 16 percent ADS Look V. Speed 16 percent ADS Turn H. Boost Zero percent ADS Turn V. Boost Zero percent Turn Boost Time Zero ADS Turn Boost Time 0.00 Instant Boost Off Dampening Time 0.00 Edit Hold Time 0.100 Move Stick Deadzone 10 percent Look Stick Deadzone Eight percent Aim Assist Strength 100 percent Sprint By Default On [Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's controller combat settings

Unknown’s controller layout is similar to the Builder Pro that you can find in your controller settings. He made some adjustments here and there to make the settings feel just right for him, but you should still stick to a Builder Pro variation even if his adjustments don’t work out for you.

Builder Pro allows controller players to build as fast as PC players. This setting almost doubles the building speed of controller players, allowing them to build complex structures even when they’re taking fire.

LT Aim Down Sights LB Previous Weapon RT Attack / Confirm RB Next Weapon D-Pad Up Inventory D-Pad Left Place Marker D-Pad Right Emote Picker D-Pad Down Toggle Pickaxe Y Edit X Reload / Interact B Switch Mode A Jump L3 Sprint / Auto Sprint R3 Crouch / Repair View Button Map Menu Button Game Menu [Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's controller building settings

LT Stair Piece LB Roof Piece RT Wall Piece RB Floor Piece D-Pad Up Inventory D-Pad Left Change Mats / Trap D-Pad Right Squad Comms D-Pad Down Toggle Pickaxe Triangle Toggle Pickaxe Square Trap / Interact Y Edit X Rotate / Repair / Trap B Switch Mode A Jump L3 Sprint / Auto Sprint R3 Trap / Interact View Button Map Menu Button Game Menu [Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's controller editing settings

LT Unbound LB Unbound RT Select RB Unbound D-Pad Up Inventory D-Pad Left Unbound D-Pad Right Squad Comms D-Pad Down Toggle Pickaxe Y Unbound X Unbound B Confirm A Jump L3 Sprint / Auto Sprint R3 Reset View Button Map Menu Button Game Menu [Xbox Elite Wireless Controller]

Unknown's video settings

If you’re also switching from a console to a PC like Unknown, you’ll need to spend some time optimizing your settings. The settings interface on consoles will be considerably less crowded compared to the options you’ll have on PC.

Most professional players prefer keeping all graphical settings at low. Lowering all the visual settings allows Unknown to push his frame rate to above 200. When combined with a high refresh rate monitor, this allows Unknown to see faster than his enemies, even if it’s just a couple of milliseconds.

Playing with a high refresh rate and frame rates to back it up will also let you have a smoother gaming experience.