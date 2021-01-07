TheGrefg teases Fortnite skin coming next week | Dot Esports

It will be available Monday, Jan. 11.

TheGrefg, Fortnite’s top Spanish-language streamer, is getting his own skin, and it will arrive soon.

He announced via Twitter that his new skin will be coming out on Monday, Jan. 11. With a red background, TheGrefg added a silhouetted image of the skin next to a sunkissed “G” logo.

Presentación Oficial de mi Skin de Fortnite en directo.



Lunes 11 de Enero a las 20:00 (CEST).



Os comparto con mucha emoción, EL PRIMER TEASER.



💛❤ pic.twitter.com/XtBHiwSZ5n — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 7, 2021

The skin will be a part of Fortnite’s larger “Icon Series,” which began in January last year when the developers added a skin set for Ninja, the game's most popular content creator.

Since then, a plethora of content creators and celebrities have gotten their own cosmetics or dances added to the game, including Pokimane, Lachlan, rapper Travis Scott, and DJ Marshmello.

In his post, Grefg says today is “El Primer Teaser” (translating to “the first teaser”). The phrasing indicates that fans of Grefg should stay tuned in the coming days for more teasers for his skin.