The IO is returning to the Island in Fortnite Chapter Three

Fortnite Chapter Two ended with a dramatic live event in which the Seven helped the inhabitants escape the wrath of the Cube Queen and flipped the Island to save the reality. Now, the Imagined Order (IO) is trying to drill its way through the other side of the island, according to in-game teasers that surfaced this week.

The Seven are working closely with Agent Jones to wipe the IO from existence. However, even after the Island was flipped, the organization seems to be slowly making its way onto the map using Driller vehicles. These machines have an IO logo, which further confirms they belong to the organization. Usually, these IO drilling sites have two NPCs guarding the location and a guaranteed jump pad to help players move around in the game.

The First IO Drilling site appeared on the east side of Logjam Lumberyard on Jan. 4, 2022, and another one appeared on the bottom right side of Greasy Grove today. These sites are in the snowy part of the map and suit Dr. Slone’s newly added stealth snow style in the Fortnite crew pack. According to Fortnite leaker Hypex, players should keep an eye for three more drilling sites before IO unravels its true intentions for coming back to the island.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The IO is notoriously known for protecting the loop/simulation in which players are stuck, which forces them to relive the same day as part of the battle royale. However, Agent Jones threw a wrench in the IO’s work when he finally broke all ties with the organization and joined hands with the Foundation, the leader of the Seven.

The IO’s arrival on the Fortnite island certainly doesn’t mean good news for the Seven. The Drill Sites could be setting the theme for the next season of Chapter Three, which could feature another conflict between the IO and the Seven as they fight to control the island. It could also be pointing to the end event of the first season of Fortnite’s Chapter Three.