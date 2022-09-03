The black goo from Fortnite’s Chapter 3, season 4 teaser is showing up on the island

There are just over two weeks until the start of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, and it looks spookier than ever. According to different leaks, it looks like there will be some form of dark goo that will show up around the island. As it turns out, this goo might have already started appearing in places like Spawn Island.

The theory was first shared by FNBRWatch on Twitter, sharing a few different images with the goo showing up around the lobby island. The goo looks similar to what was shown in the leaked Nintendo eShop image, and there are even footprints that look to have been left by someone walking through them.

There are also different big pools of sludge around Spawn Island, noticeably different than the shadows or other materials around it. It’s been speculated that the goo has swallowed up the different members of The Seven, hence their disappearance in recent Vibin’ quests. Now that no one can stop it, it could slowly creep up around the island.

Screengrab via Epic Games

There are noticeable footprints around these large puddles and they all look identical. Could it be that Epic Games is hinting at one character who has something to do with the new goo and the disappearance of some of the most iconic characters in the battle royale right now?

With a new update set for Tuesday, Sept. 6, players may see more of the goo overtake the island as we head towards the ominous Fall season of Fortnite.