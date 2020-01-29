The best fan-made Fortnite streamer skins

When Tyler “Ninja” Blevins revealed that he was getting his own Fortnite skin, it sent a shockwave through the content creation community. As part of the game’s Icon Series, anyone could get their own skin in the game.
Everyone wants their own skin, and why not? You become immortalized in a game forever, along with most likely earning some nice coin along the way. Any streamer who’s ever played Fortnite likely wants a piece of the pie.
But it’s not only the streamers whose imaginations ran wild. Many creators in the Fortnite community dreamed up their favorite broadcasters as skins with awesome concepts—and we’ve collected a few of them down below.
DrLupo by TheFinalHoss
Ben “DrLupo” Lupo was dreamed up as a skin by @TheFinalHoss and it’s one of the most badass creations yet. The skin looks just like Lupo, sporting some sweet goggles, his red and purple “D” logo, and a reimagined chug jug pickaxe. This one needs to happen.
Tfue by D3NNI
Turner “Tfue” Tenney is one of the biggest names in Fortnite, so why shouldn’t he get a skin, too? This concept by @D3NNI_yt is a pretty barebones representation of Tfue, but he already looks so much like the game’s default skin Jonesy that not a lot of work needs to be done.
Dakotaz by HDxHEXA
Dakotaz is a huge Fortnite streamer and he deserves a fittingly cool skin. This design by @HDxHEXA hits the nail on the head. He features a hooded blue outfit, one clawed hand, and his trademark phrase “We Hit Those” emblazoned on the chest.
Hamlinz by EvadeCosmic
Darryle “Hamlinz” Hamlin is hands down one of the funniest Fortnite streamers around. While this skin doesn’t quite capture his sense of humor, the concept by @EvadeCosmic is deserving of a place on our list.
Valkyrae by Zenofy
100 Thieves streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is one of the top female creators in the game, amassing a huge following and earning a spot among the most well-known players in the game. This concept by @ZenofyMedia captures her look well, especially her amazingly long hair.
Lachlan by IlayKeidar
YouTuber Lachlan Ross Power and his over 12 million subscribers would love to throw on this skin, which looks exactly like him. It’s a great concept job by @IlayKeidar.
Nickmercs by TheFinalHoss
Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff is one of the most prolific controller players in Fortnite. The star of his skin concept by @TheFinalHoss, though, is his dog, which would be a great back bling.