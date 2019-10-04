Tfue says Fortnite sucks, Ninja responds

In a new wave of drama between content creators on Twitter, Fortnite streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney got into a heated argument when Tfue made a tweet claiming that the game “fucking sucks now.”

This is one of many times where Tfue has called out the current state of Fortnite and it seemingly got on the nerves of Ninja, who replied with a firm statement. “I actually have been enjoying the game recently after the Gotham City update,” Ninja said. “If you don’t enjoy the game, stop playing and roasting it all the time.”

Tfue on Twitter Fortnite kinda fucking sucks now tf happened?

A professional Fortnite competitive player named parp hit back at Ninja, joking that he “forgot to type #ad at the end of [his] sentence.” Ninja seemed to be frustrated by the tweet, calling it a “shitty insult.”

Ninja on Twitter @parpyfn @TTfue Coming from the dude tweeting about how shit the game is yet plays it and uploads Fortnite videos everyday? What’s more of an #ad? Shitty insult

The interactions blew up on social media, causing numerous content creators to throw their hat into the ring and try to have a say on who was right or wrong in the thread.

In since-deleted tweets, Issa “Ghost Issa” Rahim called Ninja a hypocrite and pointed out times where he himself called out the state of Fortnite. Ninja reacted by calling it a “stretch” and “irrelevant.” Since then, Issa has claimed fans of Ninja have visited his house and yelled racist remarks at him.

Tfue has seemingly ignored the entire interaction on Twitter, however, choosing not to react to Ninja’s comments.