SypherPK skin reveal shows new details about Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

SypherPK has been teasing his new skin for the last week and revealed it earlier today to over a hundred thousand viewers on Twitch. However, some eagle-eyed fans could spot some of the new features in the background of the SypherPK Icon reveal. It’s beginning to look like Fortnite Paradise will bring many new additions.

After SypherPK ended his showcase, some of the most prominent Fortnite leakers took to Twitter to point out some of the things they noticed in the background. Some new chrome trees were seen, as well as what looks to be platforms attached to large orange blimps around the map. The platforms feature the same logo as the company from the summer event, No Sweat Insurance.

Stuff spotted in SypherPKs trailer for the set regarding map/loot changes:



– No Sweat Hot Air Balloons

– New Weapon

– a chrome-ish tree?

– POI Changes at The Joneses (POI Change spotted by @FN_Assist)



And probably some more pic.twitter.com/iH57nA3eC9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 17, 2022

During the reveal, SypherPK’s skin can be seen aiming with what appears to be a new scoped weapon. It’s got a longer barrel and a stock attachment on the back. It looks similar to the DMR but appears to be an all-new weapon. The Joneses POI may also change, as referenced by the new structures in the background.

Another new feature spotted is the Chrome Tornado that travels the island, turning any props it touches into Chrome. This begs the question of what will happen to the player when they accidentally make contact with the metal twister.

ANOTHER SEASON 4 MAP CHANGE 🔥 #FortniteParadise



– Chrome Tornado & Multiple props turn Chrome! pic.twitter.com/5jH0lIYYpQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 17, 2022

Maybe these floating platforms seen in the reveal will help players avoid the ever-encroaching Chrome, provided by the mysterious No Sweat Insurance company. Players have less than 24 hours before the next update releases, so it won’t be long before we see the extent of the Chrome on the island.