Symfuhny's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier is a popular content creator and professional Fortnite player from North America.

Though the spotlights fell on him after he started playing Fortnite, Symfuhny has been playing games competitively since he was playing Halo on his Xbox 360. Years of training in first-person-shooter (FPS) games started showing its effects when he tried H1Z1, where he was ranked as one of the top players in his region.

He’s currently playing and streaming to more than 10,000 viewers on average on Twitch under the banner of NRG Esports.

If you’re looking to become as good as Symfuhny and edit countless walls back to back in a blink of an eye, trying out his settings can be an excellent idea. Though it requires talent and hard work to climb up the ranks in Fortnite, using the most optimized settings will always enable you to perform better.

Here’re Symfuhny’s Fortnite settings.

Symfuhny’s mouse settings

DPI400X-Axis Sensitivity11.9 percent
Y-Axis Sensitivity11.9 percentScope Sensitivity55 percent
Polling Rate500Targeting Sensitivity55 percent
[Razer Viper Ultimate]

Symfuhny’s key bindings

Symfuhny uses his mouse for two of his building parts and his keyboard for the other two. Keeping the most-used pairs separate like walls and stairs allows him to switch between them faster since he won’t have to use a single hand to cycle.

This also frees up space on his keyboard, which he uses for his weapon slots that are harder to reach.

WallVFloorQ
StairsMouse Button 5RoofMouse Button 4
TrapTUseE
CrouchCInventoryTab
MapMReload / RotateR
Building EditFConfirm Edit on ReleaseOff
Harvesting ToolXWeapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 23Weapon Slot 34
Weapon Slot 45Weapon Slot 5Z
[SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL]

Symfuhny’s video settings

Symfuhny’s PC is well-equipped to run Fortnite on the highest settings. While the game itself isn’t that resource-heavy, the fact that there are more than 90 players in each lobby can cause your hardware to push its limits.

Keeping his visual settings at their minimum allows Symfuhny to have a stable frame-rate, even if he decides to land on the most crowded points of interest.

Display ModeFullscreenResolution 1920 x 1080
Frame Rate Limit240 FPSBrightness56 percent
Interface Contrast1xColor Blind ModeProtanope
Color Blind Strength103D Resolution100 percent
View DistanceNearShadowsOff
Anti-AliasingOffTexturesLow
EffectsLowPost ProcessingLow
V-SyncOffAllow Multi-threaded RenderingOn
Motion BlurOffShow FPSOn
HUD Scale80 percent
[NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080 TI]