Symfuhny's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier is a popular content creator and professional Fortnite player from North America.

Though the spotlights fell on him after he started playing Fortnite, Symfuhny has been playing games competitively since he was playing Halo on his Xbox 360. Years of training in first-person-shooter (FPS) games started showing its effects when he tried H1Z1, where he was ranked as one of the top players in his region.

He’s currently playing and streaming to more than 10,000 viewers on average on Twitch under the banner of NRG Esports.

If you’re looking to become as good as Symfuhny and edit countless walls back to back in a blink of an eye, trying out his settings can be an excellent idea. Though it requires talent and hard work to climb up the ranks in Fortnite, using the most optimized settings will always enable you to perform better.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Here’re Symfuhny’s Fortnite settings.

Symfuhny’s mouse settings

DPI 400 X-Axis Sensitivity 11.9 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity 11.9 percent Scope Sensitivity 55 percent Polling Rate 500 Targeting Sensitivity 55 percent [Razer Viper Ultimate]

Symfuhny’s key bindings

Symfuhny uses his mouse for two of his building parts and his keyboard for the other two. Keeping the most-used pairs separate like walls and stairs allows him to switch between them faster since he won’t have to use a single hand to cycle.

This also frees up space on his keyboard, which he uses for his weapon slots that are harder to reach.

Wall V Floor Q Stairs Mouse Button 5 Roof Mouse Button 4 Trap T Use E Crouch C Inventory Tab Map M Reload / Rotate R Building Edit F Confirm Edit on Release Off Harvesting Tool X Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 3 Weapon Slot 3 4 Weapon Slot 4 5 Weapon Slot 5 Z [SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL]

Symfuhny’s video settings

Symfuhny’s PC is well-equipped to run Fortnite on the highest settings. While the game itself isn’t that resource-heavy, the fact that there are more than 90 players in each lobby can cause your hardware to push its limits.

Keeping his visual settings at their minimum allows Symfuhny to have a stable frame-rate, even if he decides to land on the most crowded points of interest.