Stranger Things is turning Fortnite upside down in epic crossover

Stranger Things will be the next big crossover event in Fortnite when the new season kicks off later today. It will include two skins, two backblings, two pickaxes, and an emote, according to well-known leaker iFireMonkey.

The two character-themed skins are the main attraction of the crossover. The first is Eleven, the lead character with telekinetic powers, and the second is another teen with similar powers who escaped from Dr. Brenner and the Hawkins Lab.

The backbling items sound really cool as well. The first one, Hopper’s Cabin Diorama, is a mini model of Hopper’s Cabin that looks like the one Eleven shows her classmates in the Netflix show. The second one is a Waffle Extravaganza, which is a shout-out to Eleven’s favorite waffle snack she became obsessed with.

For pickaxes, the first is Steve Harrington’s iconic bat with nails, and the second one is the homemade spear Eddie Munson uses to fight off the scary monsters in his awesome battle.

Finally, there’s a special emote called Telekinetic Power Breakfast. It seems like you’ll get to taunt enemies by eating some waffles, which will be really fun.

All Stranger Things cosmetics added in #FortniteOG



Character:

Eleven

Telekinetic teen who escaped Dr. Brenner and Hawkins National Laboratory.



Backbling 1:

Hopper's Cabin Diorama

Time to do or diorama.



Backbling 2:

Waffle Extravaganza

Waffles on the go.



Pickaxe 1:

Steve's… — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 2, 2023

There might be more to come later on too. We already know Steve Harrington is getting his own variant skin later in the season, according to another leaker, BarbieHarpFN. And if previous crossovers are anything to go by, there could be a big showdown against Vecna, the creepy villain from season four.

Fortnite is no stranger (pun intended) to awesome crossovers, and Stranger Things is a perfect fit for the battle royale. With all the cool characters and items that haven’t been teed up this time around, they’ll likely team up again in the future.

With the excitement of the Stranger Things crossover event and a nostalgic return to Fortnite’s beginnings, this season is shaping up to be a hit already.