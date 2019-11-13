Special Fortnite cosmetics to receive a “Black Friday” discount

According to one of the most notable leakers in the Fortnite community, HYPEX, Epic Games will launch a Black Friday event full of discounts on specific cosmetics.

Black Friday lands on the day after Thanksgiving in the United States and marks the holiday shopping season with exclusive deals and savings.

Epic will be following suit by offering exclusive Black Friday deals on specific cosmetics in Fortnite on Friday, Nov. 29.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter There will be a “Black Friday” Discount on some cosmetics on November 29!

HYPEX claims to have found two different lines of code within Fortnite’s files that hint at a Black Friday sale and discounts.

Fans will also be able to participate in a Cyber Monday discount and sales event on Monday, Dec. 2.

There hasn’t been any information on what cosmetics will be available through the sale, but we will keep you up to date with any official announcements from Epic Games.

Epic does not comment on leaks or rumors, so players will have to sit back and wait to see what cosmetics will be discounted.