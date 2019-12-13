Season one Overtime challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 have been leaked

Data miners from the Fortnite community have uncovered the list of challenges that will reportedly be included in the Chapter Two, season one Overtime mission.

For the past few seasons, Epic has extended them past their endpoint to give players more time to finish their challenges and developers a small window to tweak anything before the next season is launched.

Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey found all of the challenges that will reportedly be included in the Overtime mission, Remedy vs. Toxin.

Epic Games doesn’t comment on rumors or leaks, so these challenges are subject to change if the company chooses to adjust them.

Reach Battle Pass tier 40

Complete nine “Remedy vs. Toxin” mission objectives – x skin

Visit three different food trucks – 52,000 XP

Earn three Silver Survivor Medals – 52,000 XP

Three SMG Eliminations – 52,000 XP

Search seven chests at landmarks – 52,000 XP

Reach 100 of both Health and Shield in three different matches – 52,000 XP

Deal damage with a Common, Uncommon, and Rare weapon in a single match once – 52,000 XP

Deal 2,500 damage to enemy structures – 52,000 XP

Visit three different bus stops in a single match – 52,000 XP

Achieve five Weapon Specialist Accolades by dealing damage with weapons – 52,000 XP

Be first to catch a fish, first to land from the Battle Bus, or first to get an Elimination once – 52,000 XP

Since Epic extended season one of Chapter Two, we only know that this season will conclude around the beginning of February 2020. That means there are still two months left in the season, so it could be a while before the Overtime challenges are released.

Until then, Fortnite fans can prepare for the Star Wars event that’s taking place at Risky Reels on Dec. 14 where all participants will receive a free Tie Fighter Glider.