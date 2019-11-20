Risky Reels to go under construction in Fortnite Chapter 2

Two Fortnite data miners were able to uncover textures today that revealed the area that resembles Risky Reels in Chapter Two, season one could be getting a makeover.

When the v11.20 update dropped earlier today, data miners HypeX and FortTory were able to dig into the files to find potential hints at upcoming location changes, items, and more.

HypeX was the first to post about the leak, showing three different images where the cars inside the area that resembles Risky Reels might move out of the way to make room for a construction crane.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Looks like something will happen in Risky Reels 🤔

The data miner posted a picture of the construction crane, too. HypeX speculated that the vehicle could be used to change the projection screen.

FortTory posted more pictures, displaying what might take place inside the new Risky Reels area.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Seems like we will soon see a Crane appear at Risky Reels There are three stages currently in the files

Risky Reels first appeared in Fortnite in the original fourth season. Since then, the location is now an unmarked area in Chapter Two, season one next to Frenzy Farm.

A time or date for when construction might begin on Frenzy Farms hasn’t been released yet.