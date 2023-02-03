Popular rock band will play a concert in Fortnite tonight

Fortnite is known for its celebration of music, thanks to the number of popular and indie artists it has brought to its stages. It seems that other music brands are taking the hint and showcasing their own musical events inside the battle royale’s Creative mode, too.

Previously, iHeartRadio hosted Charlie Puth, and now, the company is doing it again with a Fall Out Boy concert tonight.

Players will soon be able to tune into the iHeartLand Creative level tonight starting at 6pm CT when Fall Out Boy is expected to take the stage. Players can access iHeartLand by entering the Island Code on the Discovery screen, which is 6144-7573-9391. This is billed as an encore to iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego festival, which happened in the middle of this past January.

Drop into #iHeartLand by @iHeartRadio starting February 3 at 7 PM ET to see Fall Out Boy take the stage #iHeartFallOutBoy



🏝️: 6144-7573-9391 pic.twitter.com/ZMqC97lRpr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2023

Fall Out Boy is one of the most famous pop-rock bands in America and has managed to remain so for the last decade and a half. This is a big get for Fortnite, which has helped get out the information about the concert even though they don’t have a hand in sponsoring it or putting it on. Epic Games is likely happy to see its Creative mode grow to the point where others have begun hosting events.

Many have commented that the future of Fortnite for Epic Games may have a large part thanks to Creative, especially with the launch of Creative 2.0 sometime this year. This comprehensive update to the game will add new ways for creators to make even better performances that rival those made by Epic themselves.

Players will be able to log in tonight to catch Fall Out Boy at the iHeartLand level. The announcement states that it will only be available for a limited time, so it’s unclear if this will be a one-time or repeated performance.