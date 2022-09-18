New leaks could point to Luke Skywalker in Fortnite soon

One of the main attractions of Fortnite is that it’s able to draw in all kinds of talent and brands to put their characters in the game. In the last few days alone, Epic Games has revealed the new Icon skin for SypherPK, one of the biggest content creators for the game. And now, it appears that Epic is preparing for a major character from the Star Wars universe, Luke Skywalker.

Epic added new files to the game as part of Chapter Three, season four’s update, according to well-known data miner ShiinaBR. This new branding seems to apply to two different variations of Luke’s lightsaber, one with “A New Hope” and the other with “Return of the Jedi.” These seem to hint at two of the movies where Skywalker was a major figure.

The Luke Skywalker skin might be coming soon 👀



Epic just added two new versions of his Lightsaber to the files. One of them has the "A New Hope" branding, and the other one has the "Return of the Jedi" branding!



(via @SouthieFromSTW1) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 18, 2022

In an additional post, Shiina said that there are currently two different lightsabers in development for Luke. “Luke’s Blue Lightsaber” and “Luke’s Green Lightsaber” will apparently come back alongside the character. This most likely just includes a name change of the reoccurring Lightsaber Mythic weapons like Epic did for Obi-Wan during May’s Star Wars celebration.

This Skywalker will likely look like the Mark Hamill representation from the 1977 film, complete with floppy hair and an iconic outfit.

Luke has been rumored to be coming to the game since Epic added Darth Vader and assets for the Jedi were found in the files. While this doesn’t make a release date or confirmation any clearer, it does show that something involving Luke Skywalker is in active development over at Epic. It may not be too much longer before we get some news about the iconic character coming to Fortnite.