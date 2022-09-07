New leak points to Fortnite Chapter 3, season 5 start date

Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games, frequently introducing new content and themes to challenge players and keep them engaged. With Chapter Three, season four about to end on Sept. 18, many players are looking toward future seasons and what they might hold. According to a new leak, we might’ve even got the release date for Fortnite‘s winter season early.

According to gaming journalist Tom Henderson, who’s previously been right about Call of Duty leaks, Chapter Three, season five will start on Dec. 5, 2022. Henderson has just gotten into Fortnite leaking, with his prediction about Starfire coming to the Item Shop coming true within days. While we won’t know until midway through Chapter Three, season four, it’s something to remember.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 5 will start on the 5th of December, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0cQp5ZHrAm — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 7, 2022

With Fortnite‘s next season starting in less than two weeks, many players are eager to see what the next season of the battle royale has in store. It looks to be a spooky season, with dark puddles of oil appearing around the island. With the season starting on Sep. 18 and running until Dec. 5, that’s around 78 days or just over two and a half months.

Fortnite Chapter Three, season five will host this year’s Winterfest inside Fortnite, as well as likely to cover the island completely in snow. Last year players received 14 days of presents and it’s likely the event this year will host some of the same good times. Players will, however, have to help the island survive through the Fall season to get there.

Players will learn more about Chapter Three, season five as the game progresses through the next season.