New Fortnite game mode “Liferun” leaked ahead of PAX South announcement

A special new Fortnite game mode has been leaked ahead of its scheduled announcement next week, and it features a philanthropic theme. It’s called “Liferun” and it seems to have a very cool message to go with it.

ShiinaBR, a leaker in the Fortnite community, posted that the move will be announced at PAX South, which begins on Jan. 17. According to ShiinaBR, players will play as a Red Cross worker who is “racing to save the lives of characters in four different missions.” Screenshots show the Red Cross worker snowboarding and running around.

“Liferun” seems to be a play on words from the “Deathrun” creative modes that became popular over the past year or so, and partnering with the Red Cross seems like as good an idea as any.

Odds are this event will be a limited time mode. And with the Red Cross partnership, don’t be surprised if it includes some cosmetics to go along with it—hopefully, some if not all of the proceeds from buying will go to the organization itself, too.

Hopefully we will learn more information on Liferun next weekend at PAX South.