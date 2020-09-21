K-pop boy band BTS invades Fortnite with "Dynamite" video premiere this Friday | Dot Esports

The K-pop stans will be out in full force.

The Korean pop mega-group BTS is making its way into Fortnite’s Party Royale mode this week, Epic announced today.

On Sept. 25 at 7pm CT, Party Royale will premiere the choreography version of BTS’ “Dynamite” music video, marking a huge partnership with the tremendously popular boy band.

Can you hear the bass boom? We’re ready for #DynaNite@bts_bighit is coming to Party Royale for the world premiere of their “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.)



See you at the party September 25 at 8 PM ET 💜https://t.co/dlsCbpihU3 pic.twitter.com/klpfpG2VDg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

Fans will be able to dance along to the music with two new emotes that were choreographed by BTS themselves. The emotes will be available in the in-game item shop starting on Sept. 23 at 7pm CT.

Also starting on Sept. 22, players can jump into a Fortnite creative mode recreation of the original “Dynamite” music video, which was created by community members YU7A, TreyJTH, and SundayCW.

In the creative recreation, BTS fans and players can run around as if they were in the music video while also completing challenges and mini-games.

“Dynamite” currently boasts over 173 million plays on Spotify. In 2018, BTS’ album Love Yourself: Tear topped the Billboard 200, making them the first K-pop group to hit No. 1 in the U.S.