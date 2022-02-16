The Fortnite Creative Hub has been transformed into your own personal basketball fantasy park just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend that runs from Feb. 18 to 20.

The new Hub isn’t just a location for you to practice your jumper, even though you can hit some shots to earn the new High Hoops spray. You can also participate in the Vote to Emote event and help select the next NBA-themed emote to come to Fortnite.

Here’s how you can vote.

How to vote for a future NBA Emote in the Fortnite NBA All-Star Hub

When you enter the Creative Hub, you’ll spawn onto an indoor basketball court. Turn around and head toward the outdoor area with the statue of the two players.

In the back corner of that courtyard, you’ll see a big “Vote to Emote” banner in front of a video screen showing what the three options are. You can vote five times a day and you can spread your votes out however you see fit (split between the three or all for one).

Here are the three choices:

Joel Embiid’s running airplane celebration after his windmill dunk against the Raptors in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits down on the Sixers’ court after hitting a dagger.

Trae Young’s “Ice Trae” celebration.

Voting ends at 9am CT on Feb. 23.