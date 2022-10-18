Fortnitemares 2022 is finally here and it’s already bringing some major surprises and skins that fans have been requesting for a while. The first Rick and Morty collaboration happened over a year ago during Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven when aliens invaded the island. Now, a second collab has brought Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer skins to the game.

Both skins feature classic characters from the Rick and Morty TV show and iconic items from those episodes. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock the Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks skins in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks skins in Fortnite

The only way to get the Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks skins in Fortnite is to purchase them using V-Bucks. Right now, each bundle is discounted at 2,100 V-Bucks, meaning that players will need to spend 4,200 V-Bucks to get both bundles. Each skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks, so players will need to purchase at least 3,000 to get both skins.

The Queen Summer skin comes from the seventh episode of the fourth season, “Promortyus.” In it, Rick and Morty get taken over by parasites while Summer becomes queen of them. The bundle comes with Summer in her Glorzo outfit as well as a Glorzo Egg back bling. There’s also a fork with the Glorzo fungus growing on it and a Glorzo-infected glider.

Mr. Meeseeks had a whole episode dedicated to the character’s need to fulfill any request made of it. He comes with a back bling that features his summoning cube, a katana from his first episode, and a glider cloud that shows up any time the Meeseeks fulfill their goals.