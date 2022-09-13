Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games out right now, with hundreds of thousands of players logging into competitive Arena matches. Many fans log on regularly to test their skills against others in the ranked competitive modes. Epic Games has given out rewards in past seasons based on how far a player got in the Arena’s ranks and the end of the season.

With Chapter Three, season three drawing to a close, many fans are wondering how to redeem Fortnite‘s free end-of-season awards.

How to redeem Fortnite‘s free end-of-season rewards

Epic Games gives out unique wraps and cosmetics to players who are able to at least reach the Contender League in Fortnite‘s Arena. The developer made this announcement via its Competitive Twitter account, stating that players will receive the wrap within a week of the next season beginning. This means that players should receive the cosmetic on or before Sept. 25.

Reach Contender League or higher in Arena by the end of this season to earn an Arena Wrap. You'll receive a wrap that recognizes which division you finish the season in, all the way up to Division 10! ⚔️



This reward will be granted on the first week of the next Fortnite season. pic.twitter.com/otvknh5ysg — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 6, 2022

Players will have until the end of the season to earn this wrap, with the cosmetic reflecting the Division they made it to, all the way up to Division 10. If players haven’t received their wrap by Sept. 30, they should reach out to Epic Games Support to get it added to their account. If there are any issues, the support agent will be able to help you out.

Fortnite releases this cosmetic each season, allowing players new opportunities to earn the wrap in higher divisions each time. While it can take some work, players who manage to collect multiple high-level Division wraps will be able to show their skill in style.