How to play the original Fortnite map in Creative 2.0

Fortnite changed the gaming world with its battle royale. Ever since its debut, the Epic Games developers have integrated countless changes that have morphed almost every single aspect of the game into a modern powerhouse.

Sometimes nostalgia takes a hold of the psyche and makes every new integration or adaptation feel inferior compared to its previous edition. This is where the creative gaming world comes in.

Since Fortnite has had almost a million different changes since its creation, players have created a way to take a step back in time.

How do I play the original Fortnite map in Creative 2.0?

Image via Epic Games

If you miss the good old days, fear not. Fortnite’s original map is available for access via the creative 2.0 map code. You’ll have to copy a certain code and chuck it in the map in the island code box.

Here’s how you’ll get onto the original Fortnite map:

Load up Fortnite

Go to the map selector tab

Scroll across to the Island code section

Type in 2179-7822-3395v1 and press enter

If you’re looking to play with other users, make sure it’s set to public (not private)

This particular map was recreated by Atlas OG. This version is as close as it possibly can be to the original. The only issue is that there’s a limit to the number of items that a creator can integrate. This meant that there are some missing elements, like certain types of grass, items, and other missing details.

The map is ready to play and we are in the publishing process now. There are some issues with publishing for all creators. We will hopefully have an update for you soon. Thank you all for your support and patience! pic.twitter.com/YqR3j6onzs — Atlas OG Battle Royale (@AtlasOGBR) March 22, 2023

All the old gamers will get to go back and relive the excitement of dropping into a player-filled Tilted Towers and getting their head blown off almost instantaneously. It’s a blast from the past, and we’re all here for it.

It’s as simple as that. Now you’ll be able to see how far Fortnite’s come since its original release.

