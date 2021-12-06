How to open a vault with another player in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

If you’ve just hopped into Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, then you’re probably looking to work through the new battle pass and claim all the sweet rewards within. One of the fastest ways to do this is by completing challenges.

Some of these are straightforward and can be completed without any real research, but others can be quite tricky and if you don’t know where you’re looking, bordering on impossible. This week, there is a challenge for players to open a Vault with another player.

While this task reads as straightforward, you’re probably not going to find the vault if you don’t know where to look. Here’s everything you need to know if you plan on completing this weekly mission.

How to open a vault with another player in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one

Screengrab via Epic Games

The first thing you’ll need to do is find another player and queue up for a Duo, Trios or Squads match. When you drop in, you’ll need to head to one of seven vault locations. For the easiest and least busy of these, head to the top right of the map within the green, northeast of The Daily Bugle.

Once you arrive here in this small outpost, enter the building at the most northern point and head down the set of stairs. Now you’ll see a vault that you cannot enter unless you have all team members present.

Rally your teammates and stand nearby to the sensor, and the vault should swing wide open. Not only will this complete the weekly mission, but it will also give you access to a ton of great loot to get your game started.

All vaults can be found at VII Outpost locations scattered around the map. If you’re looking for an alternative to the location listed above then here are the places to go, and the method of opening them is identical.