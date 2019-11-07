How to locate E.G.O. Outposts in Fortnite Chapter 2

A new mission set called The Lowdown was released today in Fortnite with two challenges based around E.G.O. Outposts.

One challenge asks players to visit five different E.G.O. Outposts. Each E.G.O. Outpost has been marked on the map below.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The next challenge revolving around E.G.O. Outposts tasks players with searching seven different chests in these areas. So when you’re visiting each of the Outpost locations, just be sure to open a few chests along the way.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Each challenge will reward players with 52,000 in-game XP.

Once eight challenges are completed out of The Lowdown’s 11, players will earn a loading screen that will reveal a secret letter.

If you’re looking for an easy way to earn some XP in Fortnite Chapter Two, these definitely aren’t the most difficult challenges in the world.