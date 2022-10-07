How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly challenging players with new quests every week. Part of this week’s quests asks the player to land on the floating pirate ship Driftwood and collect 100 Gold Bars in a single match. This can be difficult for some players because there aren’t that many bars on the pirate ship.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite.

How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

The Driftwood is the large pirate ship currently floating around the map. At the start of each match, the Driftwood will appear in the desert biome. Land on it as soon as you launch from the Battle Bus so that you can start collecting bars immediately and loot up before anyone else lands there as well. Unless you can miraculously find two keys for the vault, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Because of the quest’s wording, it makes it sound like you need to collect all 100 bars on the ship. That’s not the case, however, and you can leave The Driftwood as soon as you land on it, allowing you to collect bars elsewhere. To find the highest concentration of Gold Bars, look inside the buildings at POIs since those will likely have safes and cash registers that will have a lot of bars.

Rocky Reels is the POI directly to the east of The Driftwood, and it has multiple cash registers that will give the player more bars. As long as you can get off the ship and look around the nearby area, that’s all you need to know about how to land on The Driftwood and collect bars.