How to join Fortnite tournaments

Fortnite has defied the odds and somehow still manages to draw well over a million players nearly six years since it was released. Part of this is thanks to the fact that Epic continues to invest so much into its esports, offering chances at cash prizes or other benefits. Many players have taken notice of these opportunities and are looking to try them out for themselves.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to join the Fortnite tournaments.

How can players join Fortnite tournaments?

Screengrab via Epic Games

Epic Games puts on multiple tournaments every week, with players who are able to score the most in that match being crowned the winners. You can view upcoming tournaments in the “Compete” tab in the Fortnite lobby. When the tournaments are live, there will be a special mode underneath the “By Epic” tab in the Discover menu. There will also be an icon in the lobby inviting you to join.

Most of these tournaments have the same rules as the Arena modes, with players aiming to earn as many points as possible through placement and eliminating opponents. There are some basic rules like all competitors must be 13 years or older, have Fortnite‘s Multi-Factor Authentication on, and have an account level of 15 or more.

Some tournaments occur every week, with others only happening once a month or season. Players who have their sights set on competing in the bigger in-person Fortnite events should grind these events and Arena modes to raise their ranking. Once high enough, they may get an invitation in-game to attend these events. Just make sure you’re enjoying your time playing too.

