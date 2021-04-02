How to get the 'stonks' Diamond Hanz skin in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter Two, season six recently added many new skins to the game at the beginning of March—and it looks like Epic Games doesn’t plan on stopping. With April Fools’ Day now in the rear-view mirror and Easter on the horizon, the developer has revamped the in-game shop with thematic cosmetics.

The To The Moon bundle features a skin for the famous financial meme "stonks," which dates back to 2017. The skin is making its debut in Fortnite as Diamond Hanz, one of many names associated with the meme. Stonks is often used to describe financial investments that look overly risky and foolish at times. Considering the bundle costs 1,200 V-Bucks, you'll have a financial decision to make even if you have some spare V-Bucks just lying around.

How can you get the "stonks" Diamond Hanz skin in Fortnite?

As of the skin's release, the only way to obtain Diamond Hanz will be through purchasing its bundle from the in-game shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. The bundle also includes a back bling called Gains, a red arrow icon that's pointing upward. While an arrow pointing upward indicates a stock is going up in value, the red color is often used when a stock decreases in value, making it a somewhat confusing back bling.

While you won't be able to obtain this bundle without spending any V-Bucks, for now, you can consider purchasing the battle pass and using the V-Buck tier rewards to unlock this skin. If you already have the battle pass or have been playing without one, check out your tier rewards from the battle pass tab in the main screen and see if you can get more V-Bucks for your actual money if you were to purchase the battle pass compared to one of the V-Buck bundles.

The bundle will leave the in-game shop on April 3, so you don't have that much time left to grind XP for your battle pass if you go down that route.

If you'd like to see the technicalities of the skin before purchasing it, you can check out this detailed video showcasing how the cosmetic behaves while aiming down sights, building, or gliding around the map.

