Fortnite‘s battle royale is constantly changing with new elements added by Epic Games every two weeks.

Epic is also constantly adjusting which weapons can be used each season to keep players on their toes. Lately, Fortnite has been getting new weapons with each update, such as the Prime Shotgun, which was added today.

Here’s all you need to know to find the Prime Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

How to get the Prime Shotgun in Fortnite

Players can find the Prime Shotgun anywhere where regular loot spawns. That means that players hungry for this new weapon will need to go to places with a wide variety of loot spawns. Big POIs like The Daily Bugle, Reality Falls, or Tilted Towers have a lot of different areas for loot to spawn, meaning there’s a higher chance you’ll find a shotgun there.

The weapon spawns in chests or on the ground, so any POI is a good place to start. Bigger locations will have more variety in loot due to the abundance of chests and floor loot spawns.

The Common Prime Shotgun deals 75.6 damage and 124.7 headshot damage. It has a smaller magazine size of four and takes four and a half seconds to reload, making each shot count that much more.

The Legendary Prime Shotgun does 91.8 damage and 151.5 headshot damage, with the same ammo capacity and reload time. This shotgun has a special ability where the gun does increase damage with the first shot when fully reloaded.

That’s all you need to know about how to find the new Prime Shotgun in Fortnite.