How to get Fortnite’s Winterfest Wooly Warrior skin early

If you’re eager to unlock the final Winterfest present in Fortnite ahead of New Years Day, you’re in luck. Youtuber Ali-A has found an exploit to earn the battle royale’s new skin, named Wooly Warrior, ahead of its release.

The final skin has one of the characters don a Wooly Mammoth-like costume. The skin is meant to be unlocked after opening all the other presents from Fortnite‘s Winterfest event.

So how exactly can you open it early?

As Ali-A discovered, if you open every present on the left-hand side of the Winterfest Lodge while leaving the right side unopened, the game will think that you have opened all the presents and will allow you to open the final tall green one, which holds the skin. The exploit will only work for those who have not opened presents from the right-hand side of the Lodge.

Of course, this means missing out on the Millennium Flacon and other goodies, but if you want to avoid waiting for the Wooly skin, this is your only option at getting it before New Years Day.

Fortnite‘s Winterfest event ends on Jan. 2, but fans will be able to continue claiming skins they’ve missed over the course of the event until Jan. 7.