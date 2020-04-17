How to get Deadpool's X-Force outfit in Fortnite | Dot Esports

The X-Force has joined Deadpool in Fortnite. You can now get the merc with a mouth’s X-Force skin variant by doing a couple of quick challenges in the game.

Like previous Deadpool challenges, these new ones are more silly than they are difficult or hard to find. Just follow these simple instructions and you can be rocking the X-Force skin with your whole squad tonight.

How to get Deadpool’s X-Force outfit in Fortnite

You’ll need to have completed all other Deadpool challenges up to this point to unlock the final two challenges and the X-Force skin.

This time, you need to find Deadpool’s shorts and pants, fittingly, to unlock the X-Force skin. Both are pretty easy to find and the challenge can be done quickly enough so you can rock his gray and black outfit soon.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Deadpool’s shorts can be found right beside Midas in his room. Navigate to the Battle Pass tab, click on the Agents section in the top left, and then go into Midas’s room. The shorts are found behind Midas on the left side of the screen.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Meanwhile, DP’s pants can be found on top of the roof of a tall building in Sweaty Sands. The pants are attached to a pole and are flying like a flag, so they’re pretty easy to spot. Just drop in there, interact with them, and the skin is yours.